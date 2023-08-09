READING, Pa. - Just about a year after Reading police obtained an arrest warrant for Jayquan Sanchez for the July 31, 2022 killing of Quadell Spradley, Sanchez was arrested in Chico, California.
He was picked up after Chico police responded to the report of shots fired at a house party.
"They detained everyone that was there when they were on scene," said Criminal Investigations Capt. Christian Rothermel with Reading Police. "When they searched the house, they found Jayquan hiding underneath a bed in one of the bedrooms."
Police say Spradley was killed by Sanchez while trying to break up a fight that had carried over from a club into the 1200 block of Church Street.
Police searched for Sanchez for months following the homicide but couldn't find him. U.S. Marshals got involved.
"He went dark," explained Rothermel. "He was off social media; we weren't tracking anything with Facebook or Instagram, or anything like that."
Police say when they picked up Sanchez in Chico, he lied to them about who he was and gave false information.
When they ran his fingerprints, however, the arrest warrant for the homicide in Reading came up and he was taken into custody.
Police say it was only a matter of time until they caught up with him.
"Unless you're willing to completely change your personality, you're going to screw up again, and we're going to find you," Rothermel said.
Sanchez will be returned to Berks County to face charges of first and third-degree murder. He's also facing outstanding charges in California.
"The closure it brings to family is the best part of this," added Rothermel. "Especially for the investigators who spend a lot of their time here."