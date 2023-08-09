READING, Pa. - Just about a year after Reading police obtained an arrest warrant for Jayquan Sanchez for the July 31, 2022 killing of Quadell Spradley, Sanchez was arrested in Chico, California.

He was picked up after Chico police responded to the report of shots fired at a house party.

"They detained everyone that was there when they were on scene," said Criminal Investigations Capt. Christian Rothermel with Reading Police. "When they searched the house, they found Jayquan hiding underneath a bed in one of the bedrooms."

Police say Spradley was killed by Sanchez while trying to break up a fight that had carried over from a club into the 1200 block of Church Street.

Police searched for Sanchez for months following the homicide but couldn't find him. U.S. Marshals got involved.