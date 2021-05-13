READING, Pa. | Each year the Reading Public Museum's summer camp features a new weekly theme, for campers to experience different aspects of the museum.
Some aspects of their collection in these themed weeks, could include science, history, art and this years theme: space.
"We title it 'Earth to ISS' but we kind of jokingly say 'Ground control to ISS'," said Coleen Mikuski, a coordinator at the museum.
This year for the space camp, kids will get an extra special experience, and will have the opportunity to connect with NASA.
"They're going to get to do a live chat with either a scientist, communication team member, or one of the engineers of the ARTEMIS program through NASA," said Mikucki.
The Reading Public Museum has a longstanding history with NASA and has had team members visit before. This will be the first summer they'll be doing a virtual chat with the summer campers.
"When we received the email through one of our NASA contacts we jumped on the opportunity to be able to give the summer campers this once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience" Mikucki recalled.
Summer camp will follow the same COVID safety protocols and procedures as last year, including being mostly outdoors, mask wearing, cleaning procedures, hand washing and social distancing.
The one difference this summer, is that spots are at a premium.
Mickuki told 69 News reporters that within the first month of spots being open, most programs were sold out, including the space week program.
Even still, the museum has on display plenty of space themed information and exhibits, giving people the ability to make any week a space week.