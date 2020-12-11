READING, Pa. - The Reading Public Museum is among the venues being impacted by Pennsylvania's latest round of COVID-19 restrictions.
The museum said Friday that it will close its doors to visitors through Jan. 4 in order to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf's order, which will go into effect at midnight Saturday.
The museum's gift shop will remain open daily from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Dec. 23. Visitors can park in front of the museum and use the Museum Road entrance.
The museum has also made changes to its sold-out Visit with Santa event, which is scheduled for Sunday. Those who pre-registered for the event can pick up their activity kit and goodie bag between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Guests will enter via the Museum Road entrance and exit through Parkside Drive South. Santa Claus will be on hand to wave during the "grab and go" event. Children are also encouraged to place their pre-written letters to Santa in his mailbox.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., non-registered guests will be welcome to pick up an alternate kit for each child, while supplies last.
All other events and programs that were scheduled to take place at the museum through Jan. 4 have been canceled.