READING, Pa. – It's been a fight years in the making.

"I would say about 5 to 7 years now it's been a goal locally, nationally for several more years," said Elta Jackson-Henry, religious committee chair of the Reading chapter of the NAACP.

It took lobbying politicians and educating about Juneteenth but now Reading will celebrate the new federal holiday with a flag raising at city hall and a gathering at the Elks at Third and Walnut streets on Saturday.

"It's just really a breath of relief," Jackson-Henry said. "All of this hard work, all of the explaining and educating people about why it's such an important part of American history has finally paid off."

There's now a full weekend slate of events surrounding Juneteenth, culminating on Sunday at God's Worship and Praise Temple in Reading.

"Then at 2 p.m., there is gonna be a prayer walk to pray for the city of Reading, pray for our young people and pray for the victims of gun violence," Jackson-Henry said. 

Those with the local chapter of the NAACP hope people will look at the day as something significant — and not just another day off.

"Take the time to learn more about Juneteenth and what it means but also just about African American history," Jackson-Henry said.

