In 1963, Sidney Poitier hit a home run by becoming the first black man to win an Academy Award for his role in "Lilies of the Field."
"I explain to my children that he's the Jackie Robinson of Hollywood," said Wynton Butler with the Reading NAACP.
He says Poitier broke barriers not by just winning awards, but also with the types of roles he portrayed on screen.
"And do more complex roles and not just the stereotypical roles and that helped the civil rights movement that was actually going along at the same time that his career was going along so he was a pivotal part of the movement."
His role in the groundbreaking movie "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" was one of the first to show a successful interracial relationship.
That foreshadowed all the work he did for race relations and human rights later in life.
"We believe in the essential dignity of every human being," Butler said.
" I believe what he himself wanted to do was stretch the boundaries of racial tolerance back in that day, but I think he's just a well-lived life," Butler said.
A life well-lived for 94 years, culminating with the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to him by President Obama.
"I think every kid should read his obituary and say how can I pack as much as he was able to do in one lifetime," Butler said.
He appeared in dozens of films and in addition to his Oscar win, he was also nominated for his performance in "The Defiant Ones."