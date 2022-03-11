READING, Pa. -- One West Reading business owner is staying on top of the news out of Ukraine - because he says it reminds him of something.
"The Vietnamese war they released me to Malaysia. The same situation with Ukraine happening now," Owner of Charming Nails Peter Chu said.
Chu grew up in Vietnam - and spent two years in a refugee camp in Malaysia.
"Long war like 21 years in Vietnam long war," Chu said.
He says he understands conflict, suffering - and what the people in Ukraine are going through.
"My heart hurt and I want to do something for the humanity. That's why I do it," he said.
That's why - with signs of support in his storefront - he's calling on people to gather for a vigil as a sign of solidarity with those thousands of miles away.
"I hope everyone come in and do silent pray for them," Chu said.
Not just that - but he's also raising money with a donation box in place through Saturday.
"We out donation from the customer then all the money will be sent to World Central Kitchen. I have the donation box in my shop today and tomorrow," Chu said.
He wants to use his shop as a small symbol to speak out against seemingly perpetual world conflict -- as his mind travels back to his time in that refugee camp.
"That when I watch TV now it's the same situation, " Chu said. "I feel 32 years ago when I was in the refugee camp."