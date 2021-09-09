READING, Pa. - Emmy-winning actor Michael Constantine, known for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," has died.
He died on Aug. 31 at his Reading home, according to an obituary. He was 94.
Constantine, a native of Reading, won an Emmy for his role as school principal Seymour Kaufman in the ABC series "Room 222" in 1970.
Later, he played the family patriarch Gus Portokalos in the 2002 movie hit, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." He reprised the role of the father in the 2016 sequel "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2."
Nia Vardalos, the writer and star, as Toula Portokalos, of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," paid tribute to Constantine on Twitter.
"Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael," she wrote.