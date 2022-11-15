READING, Pa. – Ahead of the holiday season, a Reading nonprofit agency that serves at-risk kids is asking for the community's help.
The Children's Home of Reading says it is serving more kids than ever before, and it's in need of even more donations. The nonprofit is asking for help so every child it serves has a gift this holiday season.
"Some of these kids have never had a bed," explained Jill Troutman, vice president of advancement, marketing and communications. "We take so many things for granted. It's just heart-wrenching."
During the holidays, Troutman says the simplest things can have a big impact on the children and teens served by the Children's Home of Reading.
"We have kids who ask for socks, hoodies," explained Troutman. "We had one kid who asked for a Hershey bar — that simple of an item."
Troutman says the need for donations to purchase those type of items has increased exponentially. Last year, the home served more than 1,100 children.
"This year, we're on track, almost tripling that number," Troutman said.
She partially blames COVID-19 for the increased need, saying the pandemic shut down children and youth services or hindered them greatly, creating a much greater need in 2022.
On top of that, the Children's Home recently expanded services and acquired another company that serves Berks and Schuylkill counties.
"So, they will be adding 14 new programs to our already continuum of 26," Troutman explained.
People can help by donating event tickets, so the kids can watch a movie or see a game. Troutman says gift cards also help.
"It's a way for us to teach about money management and be able to teach savings and be able to give them an opportunity to shop wherever they want to or maybe go to their favorite fast-food restaurant," Troutman said.
For information on The Children's Home of Reading and to make a donation, visit the nonprofit's website.