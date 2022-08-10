READING, Pa. — A government body figuring out how to dole out federal relief funds can be a messy thing.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Reading City Council know that nonprofits need help and are urging patience and understanding.

"Now we have an opportunity to rectify, to provide relief, to help in recovery to our organizations, so please be patient, bear with us," said Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, the council's president.

The council's committee of the whole met Wednesday night to hear from more than two dozen nonprofits applying for a slice of American Rescue Plan Act money.

Reading has received more than $60 million in relief funds, but the council introduced an ordinance this week that proposes to allocate a little more than $5 million to 15 nonprofits nominated by the mayor and 10 chosen by a committee of councilmembers.

It's ultimately up to the council to decide where the money goes.

"As our late council president (Jeffrey Waltman) said, 'This is legacy money,'" Councilwoman Donna Reed commented.

While some councilmembers wanted to finalize the process right away, others raised questions about whether all the nonprofits in the community knew they could apply, and they voiced a desire for a fair and equitable process.

"In my mind," Reed said, "there's no way we can move forward and make any decisions until we have a guarantee that everyone, all the nonprofits, have had a fair shake to apply."

Ultimately, the committee decided to reconvene at next Monday's committee of the whole meeting to hopefully finalize the process and help the nonprofits move forward.

"Of course, we're not all going to be in agreement, and that's OK. That's part of the democratic process," said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz. "In the end, we'll come to what decision is best for the citizens, best for the applicants and best for the city of Reading."