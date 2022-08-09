READING, Pa. – Reading City Council introduced an ordinance Monday that proposes to allocate $5.19 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to 15 nonprofits nominated by the mayor and 10 selected from a committee of councilmembers.
Mayor Eddie Moran's recommendations total $2.02 million, while the committee's recommendations total $3.17 million.
According to Monday's meeting agenda, these are the nonprofits nominated by council's review committee and their recommended ARPA allocations:
- Centro Hispano: $500,000
- Goggleworks: $500,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Berks County: $500,000
- Hope Rescue Mission: $500,000
- Olivet Boys & Girls Club: $404,500
- Berks Community Health Center: $400,000
- The Village of Reading: $195,000
- New Journey Community Outreach: $125,000
- The Real Deal: $50,000
- Million Youth Chess Club: $2,500
The mayor's recommendations include:
- Berks Latino Chamber: $200,000
- CARE Inc.: $200,000
- Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks: $200,000
- Prospectus Berco: $200,000
- Reading FilmFEST: $200,000
- Star City Boxing Co.: $200,000
- YMCA: $200,000
- Reading Symphony Orchestra: $100,000
- Salvation Army: $100,000
- Schuylkill River Greenway Association: $100,000
- Reading Pride: $30,000
- Berks History Center: $20,000
- Reading Science Center: $20,000
- Visitors Bureau: $50,000
- I-LEAD Charter School
The city has received a total of $61 million in ARPA funds and has until the end of 2024 to commit to the allocations and until the end of 2026 to spend the funds.
Not all councilmembers are pleased with the process, though.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said not all applicants for the funds received fair and equal consideration.
"I think the process has been — and I'm being generous in saying this — very flawed," Reed said. "I'm looking at my notes from what we did at the ARPA review committee, and things changed midway through in terms of the amounts and how we were doing things."
"Then suddenly, we get the mayor's recommendations," she continued. "I just don't think it's fair to the applicants."
"But let's make sure we coalesce in agreement on how we're going to go from here so that everyone gets an absolutely fair shake," Reed added.
Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said a change in leadership resulted in several changes in the process.
"We ran into some obstacles, constraints and challenges," Cepeda-Freytiz said. "In an effort to be fair and equitable and give every applicant a fair shot at receiving funding, we want to review the process again. We want to go through each application at an additional Committee of the Whole meeting this Wednesday."
Moran warned council about scrutinizing the applicants too closely.
"I respect very dearly the process that took place," Moran said. "However, I don't want us to get lost to the fact that ARPA stands for American Rescue Plan Act."
"And that's why I ask council to accept the recommendations that I moved forward because those organizations have been challenged by loss of revenue or services," he said.
"We're running short on time," Moran warned. "We could potentially lose some of these funds if we do not disperse them accordingly."
"In regard to how we manage them, you have to be very careful," he continued. "There's a fine line how we micromanage."
Moran said there are rules and regulations from the federal government and the state government, which monitors the applicants and could revoke the funding if the organizations that receive them do not use them accordingly.
About 20 representatives from the nonprofits attended Monday to make public comments regarding their organizations.
Council announced it will hold a special Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to meet with nonprofit agencies that have been identified to receive grants from the ARPA.
Council urged all the organizations to return then, at which time council will ask specific questions of the applicants.
"As we move on to Wednesday, it's going to help give everyone a level playing field and help to bring up those who have a good project, but may not have demonstrated strong areas in budgeting," Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said.