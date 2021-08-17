READING, Pa. — Reading's mayor is hoping an incentive will encourage more people to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mayor Eddie Moran said the city has partnered with state Rep. Manny Guzman, St. Joseph Medical Center, and radio station Mega Reading to host another vaccination clinic in center city on Wednesday.
"The first 200 people to become fully vaccinated, meaning the two shots of Moderna (the vaccine administered at this clinic)," Moran said, "will receive one admission ticket to the La India concert on Saturday, Sept. 25."
That concert will be held in Bethlehem.
The clinic will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis from noon until 6 p.m. at St. Joe's downtown campus at Sixth and Walnut streets.
"I appeal to our community to pay close attention to the recent dramatic spikes several municipalities are experiencing across the nation and act immediately," Moran said in his announcement. "The vaccines are our best chance to prevent hospitalization overloads and death rates."
As of Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Berks County as having a high rate of community transmission. Nearly 57% of the county's 205,146 residents who are eligible (age 12 and older) for the vaccine have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.