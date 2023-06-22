READING, Pa. - The Reading Fire Department embarks on a life-saving mission for free every year.

It's a mission to install smoke detectors in homes all around the city, a move that can wind up saving hundreds of lives.

Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said the department does between 30 and 50 smoke detector installations each year, a number that continues to grow.

It's part of a free smoke detector giveaway and installation program.

"We will come out, we will install them for you and we will leave the hardware for you to permanently install them, but that is definitely a value," said Searfoss.

According to Searfoss, there have been many fires over the past couple of years where department-installed smoke detectors alerted people.

He said the fire department has done installation events with the Red Cross too.

"A little almost unnerving how many people did not have smoke alarms," he said.

Searfoss says they continue to see homes where smoke detectors have been removed because people burn food, then they forget to put them back up.

"Next thing you know it's six, eight months, a year, two years later and there's a fire in the home and that smoke alarm wasn't able to perform for the occupants," said Searfoss.

Searfoss said a lot of people mistakenly think the fire and smoke will wake them up, and that can be a fatal mistake.

"That is in fact not true and a lot of times has tragic results when people believe this kind of misinformation," said Searfoss.

People looking to get smoke detectors can contact the fire marshal's office at 610-655-6080 or fill out an application on the city's website.

"The city continues to graciously fund that budget line because it is very, very important," said Searfoss.