READING, Pa. — Reading is taking more action against dangerous driving after a deadly hit-and-run in the city late Monday night.
Abe Amoros, the city's managing director, said Wednesday that his heart goes out to the family of Sandra Dardis. She lost her life when her car was struck by at least one of two cars that were racing at a high rate of speed on North 11th Street and blew through the stop sign at Robeson Street, according to the police.
Last September, Reading police Chief Richard Tornielli announced an initiative to crack down on illegal dirt bike and ATVs in Reading. He said there were problems with reckless activity and running stop signs and red lights. At that time, he asked the public to report aggressive and dangerous driving to the police.
Amoros said this type of driving is unacceptable.
"To lose someone's life by irresponsible behavior is just a tragedy, a travesty," he said. "[It's] something that we cannot tolerate as a society, and as a city."
City officials said they plan to go for the maximum penalty when it comes to aggressive driving and street racing.
"If that includes jail time, if that includes revocation of a license, that's up to the courts, but we're going to be very vigilant," Amoros said. "We have officers who are going to be receiving overtime to monitor this kind of aggressive driving, because it has to stop."