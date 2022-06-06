READING, Pa. – Reading City Council learned Monday that there have been numerous inquiries from city residents interested in serving on the city's redevelopment authority.
The authority board is not currently able to function, as it has only one remaining member on the five-member panel.
Last month, City Council removed Chairman Ernest Schlegel from the authority for using a racially offensive term — "step and fetch" — in an email to a city administrator. Schlegel called his use of the term an unintentional and unfortunate mistake, saying he had no idea the term was rooted in slavery.
In response to council's action, authority members Wellington Santana, who served as vice chairman, and Thomas Caltagirone, who served as secretary and treasurer, resigned.
Nate Rivera resigned from the board in March.
Only one member, Goslyn Fleming, remains on the five-member panel.
During council's Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Frank Denbowski, Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff, said the city has received inquiries to serve on the authority from nine residents.
"For the redevelopment authority to continue to do its work, it's imperative that it's a functioning governing body," Denbowski said. "The really good news here is that the interest level is very high for people who are interested in serving on the redevelopment authority."
Three members are needed to create a quorum, which is required for the body to hold a meeting.
Denbowski believes the city will be able to fill the vacancies within the next three weeks.
Council has agreed to interview candidates with all members in attendance.
Denbowski did caution that those who expressed interest must still submit an application before they can be considered for an interview.
To date, one application has been received.
Also during Monday's meeting, Mayor Eddie Moran proposed a summer youth employment program which would allow the city to hire 36 students for a six-week pilot program, at a cost of $100,000. The administration said it plans to introduce an ordinance at next Monday's meeting.