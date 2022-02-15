READING, Pa. -- Owners of vacant properties in Reading could soon be asked to pay up. The city is proposing a plan that would charge vacant property owners a registration fee.
Acting Managing Director Frank Denbowski said a vacant property fee would help Reading identify properties before they become blighted.
He said American Community Survey data from 2019 shows more than 4,000 vacant properties in the city. That does not mean they are blighted, but they have the potential to become so.
"Certainly, there's a lot of different aspects and approaches to take to help identify these properties," said Denbowski.
He tells us in order to do that, they would have to work with a third-party contractor, who would work with the Codes Department.
One thing they could look at is water usage.
"When we identify a property identified by the financial lending institution that we'd be able to identify contact information, be able to have that conversation," said Denbowski.
Denbowski said the fee's purpose is not to generate revenue. He said a fee schedule would be developed, and officials would take the cost of administering the program into consideration.
"So, when we're able to establish that, that will be where the fee will be generated from," said Denbowski.
He said the goal is to protect the health and the safety of the community.
"We don't take lightly establishing an extra fee. We're not trying to create an extra burden," said Denbowski.
Their hope is it will encourage owners to restore their vacant properties.
"Most importantly we want to be able to inspect the property, make sure it's safe and doesn't pose as a public hazard," said Denbowski.
City council would have to approve an ordinance for it to be enacted.