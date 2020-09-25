READING, Pa. - Reading has reached a 100% response rate for the 2020 Census, according to city officials.
The announcement came after a caravan of people went around the city knocking on doors and spreading awareness, and a day after a federal judge ruled to extend the census deadline to the end of October.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran galvanized city workers and leaders to form a Census 2020 caravan, which snaked its way around the city, leading the mayor and other leaders to peoples' doors.
"It's a last-minute push, making sure everyone gets counted," said Moran. "We have been very strategic in the stops we're making today, in areas that have been low in response."
"This is what we need to do to get people's attention," said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.
Once all the stops were done, Moran and city officials announced what they call a 100% response rate. City officials said 56% of households in Reading submitted their census on their own, and the other 44% were reached by door knocks, totaling up to 14,000 residences in the city.