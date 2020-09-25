A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at the end of September. Her order extends the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident for another month, through the end of October. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's preliminary injunction also suspends a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress. Her ruling late Thursday says a shortened schedule would likely produce inaccurate results. A coalition of civil rights groups and local governments sued the Census Bureau saying the shortened schedule would undercount minorities and other residents of hard-to-count communities.