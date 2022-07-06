READING, Pa. – During Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, Reading City Council discussed the possibility of adding a mold remediation program to the property maintenance inspection code.
The idea was brought before council by a constituent during public comment several weeks ago.
Frank Denbowski, Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff, said dealing with mold violations can be difficult because there are no set standards.
"Mold is dangerous, but the Environmental Protection Agency is very vague about remediation," Denbowski said. "The Pennsylvania department doesn't have any specific standards for mold remediation, so we would run into situations where we're not in a position or have the expertise to be able to set that range or set that standard."
Denbowski said the property maintenance inspection ordinance could be updated to state a property must be free from mold, but added that a remediation program would be very difficult.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the Occupational Safety Health Administration offers federal standards for the presence of mold for businesses.
"My other thought is we do have a board of health and we do have an environmental advisory council, and maybe we could use one of those bodies as a way for them to do a deeper dive to put a recommendation back to us," she said. "It seems like it falls under what they might be able to provide support for before we move forward."