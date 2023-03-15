Reading officials discuss ways to limit gun violence

READING, Pa. – Reading officials held a conversation Wednesday night about limiting gun violence in the community.
They met with residents at the Olivet Boys & Girls Club.
State Rep. Manny Guzman, Berks County District Attorney John Adams and Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli were among those in attendance.
Guzman, a Democrat who represents Berks County, said there are ways to reduce gun violence. He says he supports gun reforms and wants to work with the community to help.
"We're going through a pandemic of school violence, quite frankly, within the Reading School District and with school districts all across the commonwealth," Guzman said. "All lot of the calls I'm getting in my office are concerned parents, calling about the safety of their kids in their schools."
Guzman says this is an issue in schools across the state. He wants to form a union among the community, law enforcement and lawmakers to solve it.