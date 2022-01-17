READING, Pa. - Officials in Reading honored Martin Luther King Junior's legacy today.

Mayor Eddie Moran and state Senator Judy Schwank hosted a ceremony at the DoubleTree Hotel this morning.

Then, a group of volunteers took part in a day of service to the community by handing out snacks.

Mayor Moran said that the goodwill should continue in honor of Doctor King.

"This is something that us as individuals should be doing on a day-to-day basis." Moran said Monday. "And if I encourage these young men that came out today to do that again tomorrow and the day after, again, mission accomplished and the dream continues to be alive."

Members of the LGBT Center of Reading and some students from Alvernia University also joined today's events.

