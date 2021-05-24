READING, Pa. – The city of Reading plans to aggressively crack down on offenders who party and play loud music at the Pagoda.
Reading Managing Director Abraham Amoros told city council at its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday night that the city wants to become stricter with enforcement.
"We want to be more aggressive in our approach in our terms of fines and letting people know we mean business," Amoros said.
"We have had so many complaints regarding the noise at the Pagoda and it's caught our attention," he added. "We know there is fatigue with the residents. We want to give the local district justices the rules to enforce."
City officials say the gloves are off when it comes to noise and littering at the Pagoda. They say there are constant complaints about noise, large gatherings of people and trash being left in the area.
"The sound travels," said Jason Orth, who was at the Pagoda with his young daughter. "I can hear it from my house and I live on the other side of the mountain. So, it echoes."
Amoros said Mayor Eddie Moran has asked him to convene a working group to address inadequacies with signage so that the rules at the Pagoda are clear and the ordinances can be better enforced.
"We also want to give the local district justices ability to enforce so no one gets off on a technicality because the ordinance is not clearly spelled out in the signage," said Amoros.
He added, "The administration is no longer interested in taking a soft approach. We are all going to move in the right direction."
Chief of Police Richard Tornielli called the situation at the Pagoda ridiculous.
"We are far past the educating (process) and providing warnings to individuals who can't act like decent folks," he said. "The warnings are over and we will begin issuing citations and will also take people into custody if violating laws. We're tired of hearing about it and we're tired of dealing with it. We will come down with a heavy hand on this and do it until it stops."
In addition, Stan Rugis, the city’s capital projects manager, reported that the city is currently bidding a design project which will include the installation of three traffic arms or gates to restrict traffic access at the Pagoda after dark.
The project will also change the flow of the southbound and eastbound traffic, eliminate the island that sits in the middle of Duryea Drive and add signage to lower the speed limit to 15 mph.
Council agreed to the modifications last August.
Rugis said he expects there to be a construction meeting at the site in about two weeks and that the work could be done in late August.
The reports were welcome news to city councilmembers who have been the recipients of numerous complaints from residents who are fed up with the loud music.
"This is a well-thought out plan and it's the beginning of looking at this whole area as a parkland,” said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz. "We need to respect this area as a parkland and make it that the rules are consistent."
Some city councilmembers, however, expressed interest in being able to turn the area into a long-term income generator.
"Either charge for entering or have some type of attraction that could generate income because it's a great place everyone raves about," Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said during Monday's virtual meeting.
Back at the Pagoda, resident Bryan Sierra said, "I think the food trucks would be great. This is a place for the community." He added, "I don't agree with having to be charged to come here but I think it's a good idea for food and vendors to be here."
Councilwoman Donna Reed raised concerns about what some people have posted on social media in response to the proposed measures to combat partying and noise at the site.
"I think what I have seen is astonishing, that people are making threats against the building," Reed said. "I am very concerned when I see public threats to that building."
Goodman-Hinnershitz said she is devastated to think there are people who would want to harm the historic building.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said the steps being taken are absolutely necessary.
"I am sure the neighbors will appreciate the effort," he said.