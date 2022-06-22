READING, Pa. - Reading Finance Director Jamar Kelly and the city's community development director are recommending parking pads for row homes as a way to free up spaces in the city.
"There are a few different templates that we're working on internally to kind of prefabricate the process and make it a little bit easier for our homeowners and residents that are interested in that as an option," said Kelly.
A parking pad is an open area that is paved or has another surface that is appropriate to park on.
Kelly said a city ordinance would need to change so property owners could have a larger paved surface.
He tells us they estimated cost is $5,000 to $8,000 a pad depending on the surface.
As far as payment, he said the city could run a loan program to provide upfront funding or be reimbursed or there could be a fund matching program, where the city would cover half the cost.
"Or we could provide a grant program that would cover the full cost of the program," said Kelly.
Officials said the parking pads would be one of many tools used to free up parking spaces in the city.
"We don't believe there's going to be one perfect solution, but we definitely want to make a good faith attempt to engage all of the options at our disposal and see what works best in one community," said Kelly.
The plan is already drawing pushback. One council member said she is concerned with the environmental impact, and the impact on neighborhoods losing backyard space.
Kelly said the city is sensitive to environmental concerns.
City officials said they hope to have the project moving by August. It would have to be approved by city council.