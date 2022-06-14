READING, Pa. – The president's chair was left empty, and the desk in front of it was adorned with photos and a vase of yellow roses.
Only hours after the news was released that Reading City Council President Jeffrey S. Waltman had died at age 58, his fellow councilmembers attempted to conduct its necessary business at previously scheduled Committee of the Whole and regular council meetings.
Councilmembers and city officials, though, were still trying to come to terms with the unexpected news of Waltman's death earlier in the day, and they used the majority of their meeting to offer a moment of silence and their own tributes with raw emotion.
"My dearest friend, first of all, I love you, and today I rest by the stream and I steer to the gushing waters," recited Councilwoman Donna Reed.
"Find a stream and I'll be there with you," Reed continued reading from Waltman's work. "Sometimes I feel you're here with me. Always you're in my heart."
In addition to his poetry and prose, Waltman leaves behind a lengthy resume of work in Reading, from helping to preserve Antietam Lake and using his finance background to guide Reading through Act 47, to helping the newest member of council with his sense of humor.
"One of the first things he said was, 'Don't worry, you don't have to be at all the meetings,'" Councilmember Wesley Butler recalled.
"I've worked with Jeff for the last 20 years, and I think he, Marcia (Goodman-Hinnershitz) and I became like siblings," Reed said, "and he would always say we picked on him, but we picked on him because we loved him. He was like a baby brother to us, and we'll never replace him."
She also spoke about Waltman's beloved grandkids.
"I hope you'll really think of a little 6-year-old girl who's wondering where her Pop-Pop is…and always will be," Reed said with her voice shaking.
"Jeff always stayed committed to the city, but he took a lot of heat because he was willing to stand by his positions," Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said, "and he taught me a lot about perseverance."
That sentiment was echoed by others on council.
"The one thing about Councilman Waltman was that he was immovable, and you couldn't lobby him, ever," said Councilman Chris Daubert. "If he had his position, he had his position. But secondarily, even if it was completely opposite yours, he did so with such kindness and grace."
Jamar Kelly, city finance director and deputy managing director, said of Waltman, "He never had to be the loudest voice in the room, but he demonstrated a quiet leadership."
"It's obvious from what everyone said this evening that Jeff loved this city of Reading, but he really loved Centre Park. He lived in Centre Park and he was always a supporter of everything that we tried to do and accomplish," said Michael Lauter, executive director of the Centre Park Historic District. "I'm here to kind of represent his neighbors and really his friends in Centre Park."
"You know, I saw him Friday, and I told him that I was so happy to see that he was feeling better," said Mayor Eddie Moran. "I asked if it meant he was coming to the meeting Monday. I didn't think it would be like this."
As Waltman's colleagues, friends, and family continue to mourn his death, City Council must simultaneously work toward finding its next president in the weeks ahead.
"It can be within the body. It can be someone from out the body," Reed explained. "We will do the application process."
For now, council will navigate the murky waters of grief, remembering Waltman's own poetic words.
"Thank you for taking this small journey," Reed recited. "Today let it be my heart that I give you. That touches yours."