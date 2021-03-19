READING, Pa., – It's been 28 days since Reading police launched Operation Cease Fire – an initiative specifically targeting gun crimes.
"While our overall crime was down significantly last year and violent time was down last year, our gun related crimes had increased," Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
Police have already made more than a dozen arrests and seized 15 guns as well as drugs.
But a troubling trend has emerged – young people are committing more gun crimes. In one incident last month, police say a 14-year-old boy shot and killed a 16-year-old girl and injured a 17-year-old in a shooting on Scott Street.
"Sadly none of it surprises me because where there is money involved or drugs, people are going to make profit off of it," Reading City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
This operation goes beyond just the city limits. Reading police are working with state and federal partners, too.
"It's not only something that happens in Reading, it happens across the country and a lot of these are international cartels that push it," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
But police say they can't do it alone- they need community members to be a part of the solution.
"So we understand where crimes are occurring, how they're affecting the community and so we can make meaningful change and disrupt these activities,” Tornielli said. “We want to be targeted in our approach and go after those folks who are committing the crimes, who are bring violence to our community and to make sure other members of the community feel comfortable and feel safe in their neighborhoods."