READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to approve an updated subdivision and land development ordinance, also known as a SALDO.
Last week, council held a public hearing during which David N. Peris, the planning and zoning manager, said the purpose of the amendments was to streamline the process and make it "as painless as possible" for developers and other applicants.
"In a typical land development, an application comes in front of planning commission which is noncompliant with several provisions that are really archaic," Peris said. "These are technical minor changes."
Consultant Jermone Skrincosky, president of Hawk Valley Associates, Mohnton, spoke at the March 15 hearing. He said the city's SALDO didn't have to be overzealous with a lot of the regulations.
Skrincosky explained that revisions were focused on 20 areas and were related to regulatory items in the submission and review process.
As an example, he said definitions and terms had to be updated for consistency with the municipal planning code.
The changes also updated regulations related to topics such as environmental impact studies, stormwater management and landscaping.
City council said the ordinance update was requested by the city's planning commission.
In other business Monday night, council voted to award a contract for a comprehensive parking study to Desman Design Management, Pittsburgh, at a cost of $123,499.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman noted that the parking authority is conducting its own parking study focusing on the core downtown area.
Waltman said that study will be citywide.
The purpose of the study is to give the city a tool to better manage public parking resources and to anticipate future parking needs for the revitalization of the city.
Jamal F. Abodalo, community development director, said the city received six proposals, but chose Desman because it has a working knowledge of the city through work it has done for the parking authority.
"This study will be a most suitable complement to the Downtown Plus Strategic Plan," Abodalo said.
Lee Olsen, chairman of the planning commission, said the study should prove beneficial to the city because almost every development plan that comes before city council has to deal with parking requirements.
