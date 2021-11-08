READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday voted to approve a conditional use application for a group home at 730-32 McKnight St.
The request was made by Andrea McHenry, executive director for Freedom and Restoration for Everyone Enslaved (FREE).
FREE is a nonprofit which serves survivors of domestic sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.
The properties, located in an R-3 residential neighborhood, will be used as a shelter for women ages 18 to 28. At the group home, the women will receive therapeutic and physical services, education and job-life skills.
McHenry previously testified at a public hearing that there will be no more than six women in the program at one time and that the length of stays can range from 90 days to 18 months.
The city zoning hearing board already approved variances for the shelter, but the zoning ordinance authorizes city council to grant conditional use applications.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said, on principle, she continues to be concerned about nonprofits taking residential structures off the tax rolls.
In this case, however, Reed said she supported the application because she believed the applicant proved a need for FREE's work.
Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik said she was happy to see this request, as the organization will give impacted individuals accessibility to services that are important for their rehabilitation into society.
"It's very sad when you have to address that there are too many individuals who fall into the category of being enslaved," Sihelnik said.
Mayor's car
In other business, council introduced a proposed ordinance to transfer $30,000 from finance to the mayor's office for the purchase of a car for the mayor.
Managing Director Abraham Amoros explained that when going to community events, the mayor has been using a hand-me-down car from the police department, which has had many maintenance issues.
Amoros said the plan is to seek a certified used vehicle.