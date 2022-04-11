READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday to approve a pilot program that will allow the Reading Parking Authority to paint defined parking spaces on 31 city blocks.
Residents will be required to park within the defined spaces during the three-month pilot period, to begin in July.
Nathan Matz, executive director of the parking authority, explained that the mayor's office took the initiative of introducing the concept of line-striping to define parking spaces.
"This was from numerous complaints from residents that people have been taking up two spaces with one car," Matz said, "and when someone else comes home, they'll back up and will then basically be reserving a space for someone else."
The idea of the program is to increase the number of parking spaces on city streets.
Of the 31 blocks designated for the pilot program, Matz said an engineering study found that there was a total of 980 spaces. By striping defined 8-foot-by-20-foot spaces, Matz said those 31 blocks will gain an additional 107 spaces.
Councilman Christopher Daubert said he is hopeful that the program will work for the positive, but expressed some concern.
"If I'm being 100% honest, I'm a little skeptical," Daubert said. "I think there might be some growing pains, and I'm really hopeful that there isn't some unforeseen outcome to this that we're not thinking about."
Councilmembers agreed that the city must do something to address parking issues in the city.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said she shares the concerns expressed by Daubert, but she hopes that the city will be able to learn from the pilot program.
"People need to be able to learn how to appropriately park in the city, not taking up excessive space," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "It's just going to be an interesting piece, but I feel it's the first step in having an overall plan to address the parking situation."
In other business, council voted to award an $843,100 contract to Empire Services, Reading, for improvements to City Park.
Frank Denbowski, the mayor's chief of staff, said the improvements to City Park are part of a multi-phase project. This first step includes removing or pruning tress and other preliminary groundwork in preparation for additional phases that will include the installation of new playground apparatus and a water spray pad.
Council also authorized the mayor to accept a 1-acre parcel of land at 2049 Hessian Road, which is being donated to the city by Judge Arthur and Louise Grim.
Denbowski said the land is significant for the city because it is adjacent to Mineral Spring Park in East Reading.
Also Monday, council introduced a proposed ordinance that will appropriate $152,500 for a lead hazard control program. The property maintenance division of the community development department will be managing the "healthy homes" initiative, which will target households with children who are ages 6 and under and have been diagnosed with elevated blood lead level.
Council intends to have discussion on the proposal at an upcoming Committee of the Whole meeting.