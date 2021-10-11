READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to make changes that impact wages and the pension plan for city employees.
Council voted 6-1 to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME Local 2763, which the administration identified as the city's rank-and-file employees. Such employees are typically defined as those who are not in leadership or managerial positions.
The agreement will give the employees a 4% raise retroactive to Jan. 1.
Councilwoman Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz voted against the agreement, saying the administration failed to show where the extra money was coming from in this year's budget.
Director of Finance Jamar Kelly explained that although council had approved a 2.5% wage increase across the board for all employees in the 2021 budget, the rank-and-file employees did not receive any increase this year because their increase would be based on contract negotiations.
Also Monday night, council approved an ordinance to replace the city employees' pension fund with a defined contribution plan for employees who are hired on or after Jan. 1, 2022.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz praised the move, saying there was a strong effort made by the administration to understand the need for a defined contribution plan.
"We have seen the struggles with our past pension plans which did not put us in a good financial position," she said. "This will ensure the city's financial stability in the future."
Council also discussed the allocation of American Rescue Plan funds during Monday night's meeting.