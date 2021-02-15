READING, Pa. - A Reading organization works to feed and keep warm the homeless and other residents in need.
Providing Hope gives food, clothes, tents, tarps, blankets and other items to those who can use a helping hand.
"We walk the streets, we go out into the woods, we go under the bridges, but every week, every Sunday between 3:30 and 4:30, we set up here on Court Street," said Sandra Jones and Paul Zenone, co-chairs of Providing Hope.
The weekly distribution is held on Court Street between Third and Fourth streets.
The event usually serves 35 to 40 people each week. A larger distribution is held once a month.