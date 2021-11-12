READING, Pa. - "The police department received nine 911 calls from this garage from people thinking the gates were broken, they were not broken," said Reading Parking Authority Executive Director Nathan Matz.
Nine people in the parking garage at 7th and Cherry streets called 911 after a recent Royals game because they thought they were trapped. But in reality, it was just taking a long time to get out.
"It takes 24.7 seconds to get a car out, and that doesn't seem like a lot of time but when you have 1,000 cars that's 6.8 hours of time," Matz said.
In the past, drivers had to pay before they parked, but that caused safety issues because traffic would back up all the way to 422. Now drivers pay on the way out, and there's added staff, cutting the time it takes to exit in half.
"13 seconds per car which is amazing, 13 seconds per car is very fast," Matz said.
Still, the parking authority knows it could be faster, so it's testing a new system at 4th and Cherry, with no gates at all.
"Here's what people don't understand is that even with a gateless system it is still going to take 6.74 seconds to exit the garage, so this garage with 1,000 cars, it's still going to take two hours with no gates to get people out," Matz said.
And that's why the Parking Authority has some tips to help you avoid the wait, including parking at a meter, or at a garage a little farther away.
"Stay a little longer, get a little food, get something to drink at a local establishment, support downtown Reading and then you know it will slow, or spread out who is leaving at what time," Matz said.
The arena's general manager says he's happy to work with the Parking Authority to get people in and out more quickly.
And if you'd like more tips on how to make it easier to get home faster, you can go to the Parking Authority's website.