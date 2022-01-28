READING, Pa. - Reading residents won't have to pay for parking during the latest forecasted snowfall and the clean-up to follow.
Reading Parking Authority said Friday its garages will be open to provide parking relief to residents during snowfall and the resulting clean-up.
The parking garages will be free at most Reading parking garages for city residents from 6 p.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.
Parking officials said residents are encouraged to move their vehicles to a garage so snowplows can clean the streets.
In an effort to make downtown more accessible to residents and patrons at local businesses, the Parking Authority will be clearing snow. During that time, all metered parking spaces within the area will be marked as "No Parking" during that time, with restricted dates and times clearly listed, officials said.
Exit gates will be up until 4:00 PM on Saturday, and parkers can exit without payment if they exit prior to that time.