NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Berks. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through early Tuesday. A brief period of mixed precipitation is possible late tonight through Monday morning, and may cut down on snow totals. Any mixed precipitation will change back to snow Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&