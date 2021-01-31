Reading parking garage exits after snowstorm
Chase Morrison | 69 News

READING, Pa. -- Reading Parking Authority announced Sunday that it's garages will be open to provide parking relief to city residents during the storm for this Sunday, Jan. 31. 

City residents are encouraged to move their vehicles to a garage so snow plows can clean the streets effectively, officials say. 

Gates at all Reading Parking Authority garages will be open beginning 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, through 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. 

Anyone using a RPA garage during these hours is asked to pull a ticket to enter. Exit gates will be up through 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 and parkers can exit without payment. 

Payment using the ticket will be required after the 8:00 a.m. Wednesday deadline.  

