Reading parking garage exits after snowstorm
Chase Morrison | 69 News

READING, Pa. - It's the gift that keeps on giving. 

The Reading Parking Authority announced Monday that it has extended its offer of free parking in its downtown garages.

The RPA said its goal is to help ease ongoing congestion at the curb, which is being hampered by the remnants of last week's snowstorm.

Gates at all RPA garages will now remain open until 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

Anyone entering a garage is advised to pull a ticket to enter. Exiting a garage after 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 will require payment using the ticket that was issued upon entering, officials said.

