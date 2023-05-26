READING, Pa. - The Reading Parking Authority (RPA) announced Friday that it's extending its current amnesty program through July 10.

The program was designed to help those with an outstanding balance to pay in full and prevent their vehicle from being immobilized or towed.

RPA officials say here are currently over 23,000 vehicles that are at risk of booting, barnacling or towing.

The program includes two components to help people avoid having their car immobilized or towed.

The first part is a new final warning notice that will be implemented beginning next week.

The distinct lime-green decal will be placed on vehicles if there is a balance due for that license plate number. The sticker will show the total amount of outstanding fines and notify the person they have an additional 15 days to make payment.

“Towing is an absolute last resort,” said RPA executive director Nathan Matz when the amnesty initiative was first announced. “I think this program shows that we don’t want to tow people’s cars.”

The second component is a significant balance reduction for anyone who pays outstanding tickets during the amnesty period. Benefits include removing late fees and up to a 25% reduction in original fine amounts.

RPA officials say due to the volume of cars at risk of being immobilized or towed, it will not be possible for every car to receive a warning notice during the limited amnesty period.

People are encouraged to visit www.ReadingParking.com to check if they have outstanding tickets that may be eligible for the amnesty program.