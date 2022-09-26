READING, Pa. – The Reading Parking Authority is no longer interested in taking ownership of the East Reading Pool for the development of a 63-space surface parking lot, Nathan Matz, director of the authority, told Reading City Council Monday night.

"When this proposal came [to the parking authority], we looked at the pool, and we went out there with our structural engineer, with our civil engineer and we had a full evaluation of the site," Matz said. "And the structural engineer found that the retaining wall was a catastrophic failure, and that it would cost $724,000 for the full replacement of that retaining wall and putting 63 parking spaces on that site, and that was a current estimate at the beginning of this year."

At that time, the authority was prepared to take on that expense, but in June, council voted 3-3 to transfer the property. However, because the vote was tied, the motion failed.

At the time of that vote, Councilwoman Melissa Ventura and Councilman Wesley Butler objected to using the site of the former pool to develop parking and wanted to explore the cost of redeveloping the pool.

Councilwoman Donna Reed said she cast a dissenting because council did not have a full board at that time due to the death of Jeffrey Waltman earlier in June.

Earlier this month, Reed said she wanted to reintroduce the ordinance to transfer the property to the parking authority since council now has seven members.

Mayor Eddie Moran had said the action would mostly likely require renegotiating with the authority.

On Monday, Matz explained that after council voted down the proposal, the authority reallocated the money to different areas.

Matz said the main reason the authority was no longer interested, though, was because with prevailing rates, the project would now cost an additional $206,000.

"So, our cost would be over $930,000 to put 63 [parking] spaces on that site." Matz said. "If the proposal would have been accepted immediately, we probably would have gone with it, and we'd probably be underway. However, since then the board has reallocated that money towards a different strategic initiative to help with the parking crisis at this time."

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the city needs to act on addressing the site at 513 S. 14 1/2 St.

"It's unfortunate that we could not have made a decision, but the past is the past," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.

"What I think we need to look at as a city is that we own a property that has a catastrophic collapsing wall that is in a residential area where there are a lot of young people," she continued. "I think before you think of anything, you have to make that property safe."

Several councilmembers said they favored holding a community meeting in East Reading to discuss what should be done with the site.

The pool has not operated since 2015 because of a decline in membership. The city purchased the property in 2020 with some hopes of rehabilitating the site for recreational use, but the costs were prohibitive.

Cotton Street parking

Moran added that he has a new plan for increasing parking in that East Reading section of the city.

"I'm going to be coming to you guys and the community about the possibility of making Cotton Street a one-way street, with parking on two sides, along with a possible bike lane," Moran said.

Moran said that proposal would create approximately 200 on-street parking spaces.

"I would be bringing that up in the very near future and maybe have some discussion with the residents," Moran said, "but I think that is a very good viable solution to increase parking in that area."

Salary increases

In business during the regular meeting, council voted to table a proposed ordinance that would have increased the mayor's salary by 36.3% and councilmember salaries to $8,000 from $5,000 beginning in January 2024.

Reed criticized the raises when the ordinance was introduced two weeks ago, saying council had not been consulted on the proposed increases.

Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said she wanted to table the proposed ordinance until after council finishes the 2023 budget in November.

Reed said she wants council to have a full discussion at a Committee of the Whole meeting to bring recommendations for the salary increases, rather than just proceed what was put forth from the administration.

Financial reporting

In other business, council heard a positive 2021 audit report from Christopher Turtell, partner at Herbein & Company Inc.

"For a financial summary, it's very positive news," Turtell said. "The general fund operations ending 2021 had a $6.4 million surplus. Considering the city was planning on using $2.3 million of the fund balance to balance the 2021 budget, that actually is about an $8.6 million overall favorable position from where you started."

Turtell said that leaves the city with an overall unassigned reserve of about $33.5 million, which is well above the $22 million minimum requirement.

Turtell pointed out that as recently as 2018, the city's audit had as many as eight negative findings.

"It just shows you the improvement that has happened programmatically and financial reporting-wise in the city within the last few years," Turtell said. "A big piece of that is the consistency of staff, which makes for a huge difference."