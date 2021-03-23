Reading Parking Authority headquarters

READING, Pa. — The Reading Parking Authority is now staffing its administrative office on weekends.

The RPA announced Tuesday that it has expanded the hours of its office at 613 Franklin Street to include being open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays, except those that fall on holiday weekends.

"Many people work during normal business hours," said Nathan Matz, the RPA's executive director. "Saturday hours offer our constituents added flexibility when they need in-person customer service."

In addition to the Saturday hours, the RPA office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

The parking authority said it is also expanding the services it offers on its website.

