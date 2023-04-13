READING, Pa.- The Reading Parking Authority is announcing a program they say will benefit those who have outstanding tickets and debt.

"There are over 23,000 vehicles in our system that are eligible for booting, barnacling and towing," said Nathan Matz, executive director of the RPA.

The authority is offering a temporary amnesty program that Matz says is two-fold.

"First, we are giving a new informative final warning," said Matz. "It's very bright, colorful. Very easily noticed."

The notice, placed directly on cars, will show the amount of outstanding fines and let the person know they have 15 days to begin payments.

The program will also give people time to pay down their balance by eliminating late fees and, if paid in full, offering a 25% discount during the two months the program runs.

The parking authority has a new location at 430 South Fourth Street that includes two drive-through lanes where residents can take care of the majority of services, including paying tickets.

Matz says the program comes after parking authority board members decided they needed to do something more to help the community with the parking issue.

"Clearly there's a parking crisis, and we are doing everything we can to help in all areas of the parking crisis, whether it's enforcement, outstanding debt or creating new parking," said Matz.