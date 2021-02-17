READING, Pa. - On-street parking in Reading is still at a premium, thanks to the snow brought by previous storms. Now, with more snow on the way, the Reading Parking Authority is hoping to ease the pain.
The RPA announced Wednesday that it has opened its downtown garages for free parking through the weekend.
Anyone using an RPA garage during the approaching storm is advised to pull a ticket to enter. Exit gates will be up through 8 a.m. next Monday, Feb. 22. After that, payment using the ticket will be required to exit.
Reading residents, worried about digging out your car on Friday? Park in an RPA garage and give your snow shovel a rest! pic.twitter.com/e0gPEmbRhP— Reading Parking Authority (@ParkingReading) February 17, 2021
The snow should overspread the area Thursday morning and continue through mid-afternoon.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 69 News meteorologists are forecasting a total accumulation of between five and nine inches of snow for Berks County, with higher amounts to the north.