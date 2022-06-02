READING, Pa. - The Reading Parking Authority is testing a program that executive director Nathan Matz says will make parking in the city more efficient.
"We had our engineers study 31 different blocks," says Matz. "They came up with the existing condition versus proposed condition that they came up with and they found an 11% increase in efficiency."
The program involves painting lines to define parking spots on those blocks.
"That's an extra 108 spaces in those 31 blocks," says Matz.
The average parking spot length will be 20 feet give or take, Matz says nothing smaller than 18 feet. He says this will help regulate inconsistencies throughout the city.
"For example, one of the fire hydrants, instead of it being 30 ft., it was 75 ft. of yellow curbing. [In some places] lines had been extended, things have been changed," says Matz.
Some in the city aren't so sure about the idea, but Matz says most of the feedback has been positive. People are encouraged to email with feedback or comments at Info@readingparking.com.
City Council enacted the program to run July through October as a trial.
Tickets will be given to people parking in violation of the painted spots starting next month.