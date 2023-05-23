READING, Pa.- A proposal was passed by Reading City Council Monday night to expand on-street parking in the city.

Residents will soon find 120 more available spaces on N. 8th Street downtown, Grape St. in Southwest Reading and along Avenues A & B in the Glenside Homes, said the Reading Parking Authority.

The RPA developed the proposal in response to the city’s parking crisis.

The plan, a joint effort of civil and traffic engineers, PennDOT and multiple city departments, has been in development for nearly two years.

RPA executive director Nathan Matz presented the plan to city council during its May 8 meeting.

At the same meeting, council approved a separate proposal for the addition of 76 spaces on 4th, 6th and Cherry Streets downtown.

The two plans will add a combined 196 on-street parking spaces.

Additional spaces will be added in the following locations:

N. 8th Street from Walnut to Buttonwood Streets (39 spaces)

Grape between S. 2nd and S. 3rd streets (14 spaces)

Avenues A & B (67 spaces)

4th Street from Franklin to Washington Streets (35 spaces)

Cherry Street between S. 5th and S. 6th streets (22 spaces)

6th Street from Penn to Washington streets (19 spaces)

RPA says parking changes are under consideration for several other locations in the city.