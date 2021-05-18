READING, Pa. | Over the last month, Reading police have been cracking down on the use of illegal dirt bikes.
"They target certain areas where we get the most complaints about motorcycles, and they go out there and look for the illegal motorcycles and ATV's that are committing infractions," said Deputy Chief Javier Ruiz.
On Monday, public works loaded up bikes that were confiscated by local police, many of them not street legal.
Deputy Chief Ruiz said many of these bikes are lacking proper paperwork and are missing safety features, like lights and signals.
He said paired with how fast they tear through the city, run through stop signs and through traffic lights, they can be very dangerous. This is part of the reason why officers are getting as many of them as they can off the streets.
"They are going to be destroyed, otherwise they'll end up back on the streets," commented Ruiz. "That's what we're trying to avoid."
Ruiz also said though the Southside sees a lot of this illegal activity, it happens everywhere. Just last month two children were hit by a combination vehicle, that sped through an intersection and didn't stop.
"We are looking towards the safety of the citizens, and the safety of the riders as well. Some of them don't realize they're committing these acts," noted Ruiz.
Right now the city administration, the legal department, and county clerk's office are reviewing the quality of life ordinances. On the one that regulates the dirt bikes and ATVs, they are evaluating the language to express the due process to reclaim bikes after acquiring the proper paperwork.