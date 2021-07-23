READING, Pa. | The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has released an update on Friday, regarding one of the shooters who erupted midday gunfire on Marion Street in Reading.
Officers say they responded to the 1100 block of Marion Street on July 22, for the report of multiple shots being fired by multiple shooters.
Officers located a male on the scene, later identified as Angel Ortega, 18, with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk. Police reports say he was lying next to a firearm, that was found to be stolen out of the Reading Police Department.
Ortega was transported to Reading Hospital for treatment, and there is still no word on the extent of his injuries.
During the course of the investigation, police say it was determined that at least one unidentified male suspect along with Ortega fired multiple rounds at each other. Ortega was struck, as well as multiple vehicles in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Marion Street during this incident.
The additional suspect(s) have not been identified at this time, police say, and remind residents that this incident is still under investigation.
Ortega is charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Possession of the Stolen Firearm), Possessing an Instrument of a Crime, and related charges.
Anyone with additional information relative to this incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610 -655-6246.