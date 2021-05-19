READING, Pa. | The Reading Police Department released a public safety announcement relating to an attempted sexual assault that occurred on Wednesday.
Officers from the Patrol Division responded to the 100 block of Church Street for an attempted sexual assault, according to the announcement. The victim was reportedly walking on the block and went to enter her residence, when an unknown male pushed her inside the door.
Police say the male assaulted her inside the residence and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to fight off the suspect, who then ran away, and she was then able to call the police for assistance according to their records.
The suspect is described by police as being a dark-skinned male, approximately 5' 8", about 20-30 years old, with short “afro style” hair, no facial hair, a “dirty face,” and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and dark pants.
There is no additional information on the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is encouraged by police to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116, or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.