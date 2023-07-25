READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to approve a preliminary land development plan for Iglesia Pentecostal Movimiento de Fe Inc. for the expansion of an existing house of worship at 1124 Schuylkill Ave.
The plan to remodel and expand a former restaurant building for use as a church has been before the planning commission for the past two years.
The difficulties the plan has faced has included the access driveways to the property and developing an amicable parking plan with spaces which are shared with the neighboring laundromat.
While there are still outstanding issues to be addressed, planning officials said they can now be handled when the applicant presents its final plan for approval.
In other business, the planners:
Reviewed conditional-use applications to expand apartment units from two to five at a building at 400 N. Sixth St. and to convert a single-family dwelling at 411 South 14th St. into two units.
The conditional uses must be granted by City Council, but they first come to the planning commission for review.
Saw a annexation plan for the Joint Municipal Authority of Wyomissing, 701 Old Wyomissing Road, to combine two existing parcels of land together in one common deed of 7.36 acres.
The Berks County Planning Commission must review and give comment on the proposed plan before the city panel can act on it.
Were introduced to a proposed plan from Albright College to create a one-way street for one block of North 12th Street between Bern and Exeter streets.
City Council introduced a proposed ordinance to make the change to the traffic pattern and will have to hold a hearing on the proposed change.