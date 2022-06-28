READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission on Tuesday had its first look at sketch plans for Reading School District's proposed new STEM High School Academy on North Ninth Street.
Sketch plans do not require any approvals but are the prelude to the preliminary and final plans, which must be approved by the planning commission.
The Reading School District presented plans for its new 95,000-square-foot school on a 2.42-acre lot at 801 N. Ninth St.
The site is in a commercial neighborhood zoning district, which permits a school by a special exception from the zoning hearing board.
The plans for the four-story building include 162 off-street parking spaces located in both a below-level parking garage and a surface lot.
The school is intended to house 700 to 1,000 high school students who would benefit from being in a school offering a career pathway learning environment focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Architects and engineers from the district said Reading Senior High School has 3,500 students, and the new school would allow that number to be reduced by 1,000 students.
The building will feature a media center, a gymnasium with locker rooms, a common area with a kitchen, labs, classrooms and special spaces dedicated to music and youth support.
This fall, project officials want to begin a cleanup of the existing site, which is the demolished Reading Outlet Center.
Planner William Cinfici, who is a former school board member, criticized the plan for taking valuable city property off the tax rolls.
"The Reading School District is one of the largest, if not the largest, landowners in the city, so it would be helpful at some point for the planning commission to understand what the vision is for all of its properties," Cinfici said.
"I know that when I last served on the board in 2013, there was so much unutilized and underutilized facilities that I wanted to require the administration to conduct a study about how much was being used and unused," he added.
Cinfici questioned why the 17 acres on the site of the former Jewish Community Center of Reading at 1700 City Line St. — now home to City Line Learning Academy — could not have been considered.
"When I voted to acquire that property, we had the thought that it could be valuable because 17 acres are available, and they're already off the tax roll," Cinfici said.
Wayne Gehris, the district's chief financial officer, said that when he joined the district in 2014, the administration began an investigation on how the district could alleviate overcrowding within its school buildings.
"The capacity of all our buildings does get updated every year," he said, "and quite honestly, we are at capacity or exceed the capacity where you have the most efficient learning environment."
Gehris said the district moved to acquire the Ninth Street property when it became available because that is the area with the largest growth in student enrollment.
During Tuesday night's meeting, the planning commission also got to see plans for new construction at FirstEnergy Stadium.