READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to approve an annexation plan for the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts complex at 201 Washington St.
Jerome Skrincosky, a planning consultant for the city from Hawk Valley Associates, said GoggleWorks owns 18 properties on 3.9 acres which are bounded by Walnut Street, North Third Street, Washington Street and North Second Street.
Skrincosky said the annexation will allow all 18 parcels to be joined together to form one common deed.
The annexation plan is just the first step at an expansion plan that could include an outdoor art park with an amphitheater.
When the annexation plan was first introduced earlier this year, Keith Mooney, a lawyer representing GoggleWorks, said development plans will be presented to the planning commission at a future time.
Commission member William Cinfici commended the plan.
"This is yet another complex plan, and I commend the applicant for their diligence and everybody on the city side," Cinfici said. "We've come up with a good annexation plan here, and we will look forward to the plans for future phases."
Church development
In other business, the commission approved a final land development plan for Lichty's Mennonite Church at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
Lichty's Mennonite Church, currently in East Earl, Lancaster Township, is planning to convert the buildings which previously housed the VCA Detwiler Veterinary Hospital into a second location for the church.
The existing buildings on the 2.49-acre lot will be renovated to create a sanctuary, a nursery and meeting rooms.