READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to approve a minor subdivision and annexation on East Wyomissing Boulevard to ultimately allow for improvements to a dangerous intersection.
The plan is to subdivide a small parcel from the Tom Masano Auto Group and annex it to the Reading Truck Group property at 825 E. Wyomissing Blvd.
The annexation will allow the Reading Truck Group to facilitate a future reconfiguration of both of its driveways to Hancock/East Wyomissing Boulevard.
The driveway reconfiguration is part of a contract with the City of Reading to design a realignment of the entire Hancock/East Wyomissing Boulevard and Liggett Avenue intersection.
The actual driveway reconfiguration will be done in conjunction with the intersection improvements, which are being designed by the city.
Environmental testing lab expansion
In other matters, the panel reviewed a land development plan for a proposed two-story building addition at 103 Angelica St. for MJ Reider Associates Inc., an environmental testing laboratory.
The applicant plans to expand the two-story building on the northern portion of the property, which will provide an additional 465 square feet of commercial or storage space.
MJ Reider also plans to expand its parking area on the northern portion of the property at 107 Angelica St. The expansion will provide four off-street parking spaces.
Annexation for RACC
The planning commission also reviewed a plan to annex a 0.56-acre parcel at 10 S. Second St., adjacent to Penn Street, from the City of Reading to the Reading Area Community College.
Before the commission can approve the annexation, city council must adopt an ordinance to allow the city to vacate the parcel.
Council introduced the proposed ordinance earlier this month.
Fairview Christian School
Also reviewed was a proposed sketch plan for Fairview Christian School to create parking lots and site improvements at 410 S. 14th St. The project will involve the demolition of an existing garage and the removal of an existing wall.
Educational crime scene lab
In addition, Alvernia University submitted a sketch plan to convert a single-family home at 323 Bernardine St. into an educational crime scene laboratory.