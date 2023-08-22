READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday to grant a conditional preliminary/final minor land development plan for the re-use of a former commercial building at 1340 Centre Ave.
Developer Windsor Way Holdings LLC plans to convert the existing building on 1.37 acres into space to be occupied by seven commercial units.
A future use also includes 24 residential units at the site, but that was not part of the land development plan approved on Tuesday.
Last year, the zoning hearing board approved a special exception for an adaptive re-use of the property and variances from the minimum required square footage.
The property was formerly occupied by Reading Rentals.
North Ninth Street annexation plan
In other business, planners tabled a preliminary/final annexation plan for 408 N. Ninth St.
Jerome Skrincosky, a planning consultant for the city from Hawk Valley Associates, said the annexation plan was required by the zoning hearing board to combine two parcels of land at the site with the deed for 408 North Ninth Street.
Earlier this year, the zoning hearing board granted a special exception for Jose Brioso and Victor De Jesus Ramos to substitute a non-conforming use for another non-conforming use to permit a retail use.
The property is being used for both commercial and residential uses.
Skrincosky said the plan must be reviewed by the Berks Planning Commission before the city panel can take action.
Old Wyomissing Road annexation plan
Also Tuesday, the planners approved an annexation plan to allow the Joint Municipal Authority of Wyomissing Valley to combine two adjacent parcels at 701 Old Wyomissing Road under a single deed.