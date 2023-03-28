READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to table an annexation plan for the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts complex on Washington Street.

Jerome Skrincosky, a planning consultant for the city from Hawk Valley Associates, said GoggleWorks owns 18 properties on 3.9 acres which are bounded by Walnut Street, North Third Street, Washington Street and North Second Street.

Skrincosky said the idea is to have all 18 parcels joined together to form one common deed.

The annexation plan is just the first step at an expansion plan that could include an outdoor art park with an amphitheater.

Keith Mooney, a lawyer representing GoggleWorks, said those future plans are not part of the preliminary/final annexation plan, but will be presented to the planning commission at a future time.

0:43 GoggleWorks to expand with addition of outdoor 'Art Park' The project will transform 50,000 square feet of neglected space outside the arts center, including a blighted alley and a shuttered parking lot, officials said.

Officials for GoggleWorks first announced the expansion plans last August.

The planning commission was forced to table the annexation plan because it has not yet been reviewed by the Berks County Planning Commission.

The panel did, however, approve a recommendation for the city to vacate Thorn Street from Walnut Street to the northern edge of the right-of-way with Washington Street.

The vacation request was also made by GoggleWorks.

Levi Landis, GoggleWorks' executive director, said the art center already maintains the street.

"It's not really a street," Landis said. "It's sort of the part of our property. This is kind of buttoning up something everybody thought was already done. It just was never formally put before this body."

Tim Krall, acting public works director for the city, said the planning commission could only make a recommendation to Reading City Council regarding the street vacation.

He said City Council would have to hold a public hearing and vacate the street by means of an ordinance.