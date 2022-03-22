READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to table a preliminary development plan from Villa Senior Living Community.
Villa, located at 1201 Museum Road, submitted preliminary plans for five independent cottages to be constructed on a cul-de-sac bounded by Orchard, Evergreen and Old Wyomissing roads.
The cottages would be specifically for individuals or couples requiring assisted-living care.
Tim Krall, a city engineer, questioned whether the plan was the first phase of a master plan of development.
Larry Gryboski from C2C Design Group, Wernersville, said there is no master plan.
"This is all they want to do at this time," Gryboski said. "They are in the works to do something else, but they don't know what yet."
The ambiguity of the proposal raised concerns from some planning commission members.
Peter Rye said the plan essentially placed a non-residential development into a residential neighborhood.
"By virtue of the size of the property, I know there's going to be community opposition to doing this," Rye said. "This is really the first major redevelopment of this property. This is a significant change for this neighborhood, and I'm just wondering if this is what we want to do."
Planning commission member Lee Olsen said he would not pass judgement on the plan without seeing more detailed plans to show the aesthetics of what the development would bring to the neighborhood.
"This is a very significant neighborhood in the context of the city of Reading, and I think decisions made will affect property values and also the aesthetics of the neighborhood overall," Olsen said. "Before I pass any judgments and offer any more opinions, I would prefer to see some of the architecture that would give me a better level of comfort than what I am seeing now."
Banquet hall proposal
In another matter, the planning commission voted to recommend a conditional use be granted by City Council for a proposed banquet hall at 2040 Centre Ave.
Kathy Saldano, New York, is proposing to convert a former Citizens Bank building into a banquet hall to accommodate up to 10 tables.
The existing building is about 2,175 square feet.
The property is in the manufacturing commercial zoning district, which allows the use through a conditional use approval.
Joan London, an attorney representing the applicant, said she paid strict attention to the definition of a banquet hall.
"It is not a nightclub, it's not a tavern, and it's not an after-hours club," London said. "This would be a place of assembly with the emphasis being on family-oriented events such as weddings, birthday parties, quinceañeras and business functions. It's a good, productive use for a now vacant property."
The plan shows 22 existing parking spaces, but London said there is a possibility of providing additional spaces through an agreement with FirstEnergy Stadium, which is adjacent to the site.
London said the applicant is prepared to seek a parking zoning variance from the zoning hearing board, if necessary.
Planning commission members raised concerns about proposed renovations and expansions to FirstEnergy Stadium and advised London to speak with the stadium commission.
Final land development plans
Also Tuesday, the planning commission approved final land development plans for:
Super Natural Produce, a revitalization project located along Elm, Madison and North Fourth streets. Developer KBLJ, LLC, Wyomissing, plans to develop a supermarket, apartment buildings and a parking facility at the former industrial site.
Dream Ventures, Brooklyn, New York, for an adaptive reuse of a former industrial site warehouse manufacturing site at 100 South Fourth St. Plans call for the building to be converted into 20 residential units.
Overlord Real Estate for an adaptive reuse to convert a former commercial building at 916 North Ninth St. into nine apartment units.