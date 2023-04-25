READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission on Tuesday night reviewed a preliminary/final development plan for the redevelopment of a property located at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.

Lichty's Mennonite Church, currently in East Earl, Lancaster Township, has plans to convert the buildings — which previously housed the VCA Detwiler Veterinary Hospital — into a second location for the church.

The existing buildings on the 2.49-acre lot would be renovated to create a sanctuary, a nursery and meeting rooms.

The project has already received a special exception to allow the use from the zoning hearing board.

The project still needs review from the Berks County Conservation District. It will also require a municipal improvements agreement and a stormwater management maintenance agreement because of an expansion of the existing parking lot.

No action was taken on the application on Tuesday night.

Property conversion

In other business, the planning commission voted 4-1 to recommend to City Council a conditional-use application to allow the owner of a property at 138 S. Eighth St. to convert a three-unit property into six units.

City Council must ultimately make the decision on a conditional-use application.

The project would also require a zoning variance, but the solicitor for the commission recommended the city first approve or deny the conditional use before going before the zoning hearing board.

Planner William Cinfici cast a dissenting vote, saying he did not understand why the city would consider such a request.

"In our draft comprehensive plan, there is a concern that density is one of our areas that we're supposed to be mindful of," Cinfici said. "I don't understand the argument for conversion and going against the prohibition (for increasing density).

"I don't see why there should be a departure from the city ordinance," he added. "It's the responsibility of somebody purchasing a property to do the due diligence to find out what the zoning is, what permits there are and what the ordinances are of the city."

Housing for homeless veterans

Housing for homeless veterans

Also Tuesday, the planners reaffirmed a previously approved land development plan project at 615-619 Walnut St.

The project involves the plans of the Berks County Redevelopment Authority to renovate existing buildings on the three lots to create single-bedroom and studio apartments for homeless veterans.